'Toy Story 4': Pixar Reveals Easter Eggs Buried in the Film's Antique Store

A "painting" of the dogs from 'Up' playing poker with the movie's antagonist, explorer Charles Muntz

Eagle eye movie goers might spot the dogs from 'Up' featured in a painting, or an Eggman Moving Company sign.

As Woody and the toys return to cinemas in Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4, one of the most prominent new locations — and arguably the most challenging to create — is Second Chance Antiques, which had to be populated with literally thousands of items.

"Fortunately, at Pixar, we have a big ‘backlot’ of objects from all of our feature films. It was a big treasure hunt because we have a lot of interesting history, and we also took the opportunity to plant some fun Easter eggs," says production designer Bob Pauley.

"There are awards cases from Gusteau’s office from Ratatouille," adds supervising technical director Bob Moyer, "furniture from The Incredibles, props from Coco. We worked with the art department and set dressing lead to figure out what they might need."

Here’s some of the easter eggs that Pixar planted in the film.