'Toy Story 4' Set for Hollywood Film Awards Honor

Crafts honorees also were revealed for the Nov. 3 ceremony.

The Hollywood Film Awards will honor Toy Story 4 at its upcoming ceremony.

Toy Story 4, directed by Josh Cooley, will receive the Hollywood Animation Award. The movie, which has grossed $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office since its June 21 release date, was well-reviewed by critics.

In addition, honorees in the crafts categories were revealed Thursday. They are:

Hollywood Cinematography Award — Mihai Malaimare Jr., Jojo Rabbit

Hollywood Film Composer Award — Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Hollywood Editor Award — Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari

Hollywood Visual Effects Award — Pablo Helman, The Irishman

Hollywood Sound Award — Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow, Ford v Ferrari

Hollywood Costume Design Award — Anna Mary Scott Robbins, Downton Abbey

Hollywood Makeup and Hair Styling Award — Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi and Barrie Gower, Rocketman

Hollywood Production Design Award — Ra Vincent, Jojo Rabbit

The news follows on the heels of the announcement that Rob Riggle will host the 23rd annual ceremony, which will take place Nov. 3 at the Beverly Hilton.

Additional honorees event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Hollywood Film Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.