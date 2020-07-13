Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Featured in Hollywood Reporter's 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

Nine Inch Nails multipyphenates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross describe their "aggressive at times" score to HBO's limited series Watchmen in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen.

In this interview, which was recorded remotely on April 17, Reznor and Ross discuss their score to Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen, based on the DC Comics’ graphic novels about masked vigilantes. The episode include some of their favorite cues from the series.

Nine Inch Nails frontman Reznor first collaborated on a score with Ross for David Fincher’s The Social Network, for which they won an Academy Award. Ross also produced Nine Inch Nails albums since 2005 and joined the band in 2016. They continue to work with Fincher on films such as upcoming Mank, a biopic about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. They have also composed for Ken Burns The Vietnam War and Pixar’s upcoming animated film Soul.

In this episode of Behind the Screen, Reznor and Ross discuss their creative process, working with Lindelof, and a selection of Watchmen cues. Among them, Lincoln Tunnel, featured in a Watchmen scene that's "kind of the emotional climax of the series." Reznor explains that Angela Abar/Sister Night (Regina King) "has been trying to prevent the death of Doctor Manhattan, which he knows is inevitable, and places herself in great danger and goes into a battle ... [Then] she looks at him and says 'we did it' then you realize no and he's known the whole time that this is inevitable.

"There’s a lot of weight the music needs to carry to build that up to where it does become very emotional rather than exciting gun battle," he explains.

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features conversations with composers, directors, cinematographers and other talent behind the making of motion pictures, television and streaming content.