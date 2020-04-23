Universal Vet Noah Bergman Joins Cinema Tech Firm Cinionic

He assumes the role of senior vp of Cinionic Giant Screen.

Universal Pictures vet Noah Bergman has been named senior vp of content and distribution for cinema tech firm Cinionic’s premium entertainment system, Cinionic Giant Screen (CGS).

In his new role, Bergman will lead content development, distribution and studio partnerships as they relate to Cinionic Giant Screen installations, which include the use of the company's Barco laser projection systems. He’ll work alongside the group head, Todd Hoddick, and remain based in Los Angeles.

Bergman joins the company after a decade at Universal, most recently as senior vp, international strategy and operations, where he oversaw the studio’s international theatrical commercial business.

During his time at the studio, he also held executive roles within its domestic theatrical distribution and business development and strategic planning units. His work included contributions to the studio's transition from 35mm to digital distribution and enabling cinema technology relationships.