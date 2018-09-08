Creative Arts Emmys: 'USS Callister' Wins Outstanding TV Movie

It's the second consecutive category win for the 'Black Mirror' anthology series.

USS Callister won the Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie at the Creative Arts Emmys, marking the second consecutive win for an episode of Netflix's Black Mirror anthology series.

"It's surprising that we are in the fiction category because it's a story about a misogynistic bully ... who is in a position of authority that he shouldn't be in," quipped exec producer Charlie Brooker, who accepted the Emmy with exec producers Annabell Hones and Louise Sutton.

Coincidentally, the series was inspired by Star Trek, which received the Governors Award during the ceremony. Asked about the possibility of the spin off of the story, they didn't rule it out.

Saturday at the Creative Arts Emmys, USS Callister also received trophies in the categories for picture editing and sound editing.