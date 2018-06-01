Visual Effects Society Adopts Anti-Harassment Code of Conduct

VES says this "underscores the Society’s categorical opposition to all forms of discrimination, harassment, workplace harassment and sexual harassment."

The Visual Effects Society is the latest organization to address harrassment in Hollywood through a formal code of conduct.

The honorary VFX organization adopted a new Code of Conduct for members, which the organization said "underscores the Society’s categorical opposition to all forms of discrimination, harassment, workplace harassment and sexual harassment and delineates the values, standards and expectations of personal and professional conduct for its membership."

That includes bullying, hate speech and marking remarks that demean or offend.

According to the text, "All VES members must be committed to recognizing and advancing the contributions of all of its members and practitioners in the VFX community at large, irrespective of gender identity, sexual orientation, pregnancy, childbirth, marital status, race, ethnicity, nationality, disability, medical condition, culture, age, religion, military service, veteran status or any other defining category."

“We are in the midst of a critical movement and now is the time for our industry to evolve and take action to address and prevent harassment and discrimination,” said VES board member and chair of the VES ad hoc committee on harassment Brooke Breton in a released statement. “Together, we have the ability to create a safer, healthier and more equitable environment for VFX artists and practitioners worldwide and enhance the overall integrity of our industry.”

The Society also intends to develop a program to provide referrals such as legal and counseling resources to support members who experience harassment or discrimination.