'Vice' Reveals Cut Song-and-Dance Congress Number

Adam McKay's unflattering Dick Cheney biopic Vice — which earned eight Oscar nominations and won an Academy Award for makeup and hairstyling — had a lot of unconventional moments, but one that was ultimately cut from the final film was an elaborate song and dance number set in the congressional cafeteria, during which Donald Rumsfeld, played by Steve Carell, explains how Washington works to a young Cheney (Christian Bale).

While it never made the final cut, the number got a lot of attention after Oscar-nominated editor Hank Corwin admitted that he struggled with what to do with it — and now it can be viewed online.

The number features Brittany Howard from the Alabama Shakes singing. Composer Nicholas Britell wrote the music and Andy Blankenbuehler, the three-time Tony-winning choreographer behind Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, choreographed the scene.

"Adam directed the heck out of it; it was really entertaining," Corwin told The Hollywood Reporter during Oscar season. "But what we found was, in the context of the film, it weighed the film down at the wrong time. The film wanted to move quickly in that area, and it would have slowed it down. It was very painful [to cut it]."

The number can be viewed here and below. Vice is available on Digital tomorrow and on Blu-ray & DVD on April 2.