Oscars: 'Vice' Wins Makeup and Hairstyling “If the Makeup Didn’t Work, the Film Wouldn’t Work."

It was the fourth competitive Oscar for Gregg Cannom, and the first for Kate Biscoe and Patrick DeHaney.

For their work transforming Christian Bale into former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice, the team of Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney won the Oscar for makeup and hairstyling on Sunday.

This was Cannom's 10th nomination and fourth competitive win, having previously collected Oscars for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Mrs. Doubtfire and Dracula. In 2005, he received a Technical Achievement Award from the Academy for development of a special modified silicone material used in makeup.

Onstage, Cannom thanked Annapurna and McKay, and said Bale was "so great to work with and create with."

Backstage, Cammon spoke about the pressure that they get the looks right. “If the makeup didn’t work, the film wouldn’t work,” he said, adding “it worked better than I ever thought.

It was the first nomination and win for Biscoe and DeHaney, who accepted their awards live during the broadcast after the Academy last week reversed its decision to present four categories including makeup and hairstyling during commercial breaks with video to air later in the ABC broadcast.

Vice topped a field of nominees that included the makeup and hairstyling teams for Border and Mary Queen of Scots.