Visual Effects Confab FMX Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Annual visual effects and animation confab FMX is among the latest industry events to be canceled due to the continuing spread of coronavirus. The organizers of the event, which had been slated to be held May 5-8 in Stuttgart, Germany, announced its cancellation Friday.

Meanwhile ConnecTech Asia (also referred to as Broadcast Asia) has been postponed. This tech conference, which was slated to be held June 9-11 in Singapore, has been rescheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 1. (This is just a few weeks after another international tech exhibition, the International Broadcasting Convention, which is scheduled to be held Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.)

The annual National Association of Broadcasters convention remains scheduled to move forward April 18-22 in Las Vegas, though some exhibitors, notably AJA Video Systems, Nikon and Zaxcom, have withdrawn from the event.

FMX is an annual event of the Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg, presented in cooperation with the Visual Effects Society and Siggraph. In a statement released Friday, FMX said: "Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg is acting upon the current guidelines of the Robert Koch-Institut for the risk assessment of large-scale events. After consultation, the Office for Public Order of Stuttgart considers the decision to cancel FMX as being plausible in the light of infection prevention. Taking this step has been very difficult for us but necessary as the health of our international and national partners, guests, speakers, visitors, and team members is our highest priority."