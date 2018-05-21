'War for the Planet of the Apes' Sound Editor Joins Sony Pictures Post Production

Supervising sound editor, sound designer and rerecording mixer Will Files — who earned a Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Award earlier this year for War for the Planet of the Apes — has joined Sony Pictures Post Production Services.

Files' string of credits includes Passengers, Deadpool, Star Trek: Into Darkness and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He's currently working on Columbia's Venom, which is slated to open Oct. 5.

“Will is a brilliant sound artist with an impressive résumé and an uncanny ability to enhance stories through sound,” says Sony Pictures Post Production executive vp Tom McCarthy in a released statement. “It’s great to be welcoming him to Sony Pictures at a time of real momentum for our sound team.”

At Sony, Files will work in a new pre-dub mixing stage and sound design studio on the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City. The stage has Dolby Atmos mixing capabilities (incidentally, Files worked on the first Dolby Atmos mix of a theatrical feature, for Pixar's Brave, when the Dolby format launched). It also features two Avid S6 mixing consoles, four Avid Pro Tools systems and a Sony 4K digital cinema projector.

Files began his career with Skywalker Sound in 2002, shortly after graduating from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He earned his first credit as supervising sound editor on 2008's Cloverfield.