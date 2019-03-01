Warner Bros. Studio Facilities Expands Leadership Team

Warner Bros. Studio Facilities has promoted Kim Waugh to executive vp worldwide postproduction services and hired Duke Lim as vp postproduction sound at the studio.

In his new role, Waugh — who most recently served as senior vp worldwide post services — will report to Jon Gilbert, Warners' president of worldwide studio facilities. Over the years, Waugh has been involved in expanding the business beyond the studio’s Burbank-based headquarters, first to London in 2012 with the acquisition of Warner Bros. De Lane Lea and then to New York in the 2015 acquisition of WB Sound. The group supports all creative postproduction, including sound mixing, editing and ADR as well as color grading and restoration.

Lim, who reports to Waugh, most recently worked at Sony Sound department, and earlier at Skywalker Sound South. In his new role, he's responsible for overseeing the postproduction sound creative services supporting Warner Bros.’ film and television clients. The team includes the Oscar-nominated sound mixers behind Warner Bros.' A Star Is Born.

Gilbert noted that the company has grown under Kim’s leadership to include interactive gaming, music and color grading. “At all three of our locations, Kim has attracted award-winning creative talent who are sought out for Warner Bros. and third-party projects alike. Bringing in seasoned post executive Duke Lim will create an even stronger senior management team under Kim," he said.