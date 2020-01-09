Werner Herzog to Receive ASC Board of Governors Award

The German filmmaker will be feted Jan. 25 at the ASC Awards.

Werner Herzog will receive the American Society of Cinematographers Board of Governors Award during the 34th annual ASC Awards on Jan. 25 at Hollywood & Highland’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The Award is given to industry stalwarts whose body of work has made indelible contributions to cinema. It is the only ASC award not given to a cinematographer and is reserved for filmmakers who have been champions for directors of photography and the visual art form.

Herzog has produced, written and directed more than 70 feature and documentary films. He received an Oscar nomination for best documentary feature for his work on 2009's Encounters at the End of the World, and 1997's Little Dieter Needs to Fly was Emmy nominated for outstanding nonfiction special.

A native of Germany, Herzog is known for leading the postwar West German cinema movement with Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Volker Schlöndorff. His credits include Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Glocken aus der Tiefe (Bells from the Deep), Grizzly Man, Cave of Forgotten Dreams, Meeting Gorbachev, Bad Lieutenant - Port of Call New Orleans and Queen of the Desert.

Herzog occasionally takes acting jobs himself, most recently as The Client in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

“Werner Herzog is truly a unique storyteller, and we are honored to recognize him for his prolific contributions to cinema,” said ASC president Kees van Oostrum.