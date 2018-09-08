Creative Arts Emmys: William Shatner Says 'Star Trek' "Shows Us What We Can Be Tomorrow"

The series was honored with this year's Governors Award.

The Television Academy saluted Star Trek with the Governors Award on Saturday at the Creative Arts Emmys. Cast and crew, past and present, appeared onstage, and Captain Kirk himself accepted the Emmy on behalf of CBS Television Studios.

“Fifty-two years, what a gift to live in this story and this historic moment,” said William Shatner. "Star Trek represents an ideal. One that is greater than the sum of its parts … It shows us what we can be tomorrow."

He added, "Keep hope. There is possibility in the chaos. We will rise together.”

Created in 1966 by writer-producer Gene Roddenberry, the original Star Trek series sparked a cultural phenomenon which has extended over 50 years on-air, with more than 700 episodes and 13 movie franchises. Star Trek's multiple television series have garnered 30 Emmy Awards.