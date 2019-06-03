Apple Targets Hollywood With New Mac Pro

With the unveiling of a new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, Apple targeted Hollywood and filmmakers during its Worldwide Developer Conference keynote, Monday morning at the San Jose Convention Center.

Available this fall staring at $6,000, the new Mac Pro was described as a modular and configurable "8K powerhouse" with a slew of capabilities that should be attractive to professionals including Intel X-Neon processor with 28 cores for tasks including rendering. Apple announced Afterburner as "a monster for editors" with the ability to play up to three streams of 8K video or 12 streams of 4K. "We can say goodbye to proxy workflows," the company asserted.

Also for filmmakers, Apple unwrapped Pro Display XDR, a 32-inch HDR-capable 6K Retina display that supports P3 and 10-bit color and 1,000 nits of brightness. "Video editors can now work with HDR content as it was intended," Apple claimed as it unveiled the new display, which is scheduled for availability this fall for $5,000.

A slew of companies that develop software for Hollywood's production and postproduction community were announced as supporting the new Mac Pro, including Avid, Adobe, Blackmagic Design, Epic Games (the maker of the Unreal Engine), Foundry, Maxon, Side Effects, Red and Pixar.

During the keynote, Apple demoed the new Mac Pro's 8K capabilities with Apple's Final Cut editing system.

The announcements follow the launch of Apple TV+ in March, when Apple trotted out Hollywood filmmakers who are working on shows for the new Apple streaming service, including Steven Spielberg, Kumail Nanjiani, J.J. Abrams and Oprah Winfrey.

More to come...