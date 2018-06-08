Anthony Bourdain Book Sales Spike Following Death

'Kitchen Confidential,' the chef's breakout memoir from 2000, is No. 1 on Amazon and another 5 books are in the top ten.

Sales of Anthony Bourdain's books have spiked upon news of his death.

On Amazon six of the top ten selling books are by Bourdain, including Kitchen Confidential, the bestselling memoir from 2000 that transformed him from a little known chef into a celebrity. Also in the top ten are Medium Raw (No. 4), Appetites: A Cookbook (No. 5), another edition of Kitchen Confidential (No. 7), A Cook's Tour (No. 8) and Anthony Bourdain's Les Halles Cookbook (No. 10). Nasty Bits, another Bourdain title, is at No. 29.

Before his death Bourdain's books were selling about what one might expect of older backlist titles. Kitchen Confidential was the highest-ranking at 3,692. The others ranged from the 30,000s to the 400,000s in sales rank. The jump in sales also means that the top of Amazon's "Movers and Shakers" list of books whose sales have risen the most in the last 24 hours is also dominated by Bourdain's books.

A post-death jump in book sales is a common occurrence. It is also true about music sales.

Bourdain, 61, was found dead in a hotel room in France on June 8. His employer CNN reported the cause of death was suicide. In addition to being a bestselling author, Bourdain hosted numerous food-related TV shows, including CNN's Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown, which he was filming in France at the time of his death.