Cover Reveal: John August's New 'Arlo Finch' Adventure (Exclusive)

'Arlo Finch in the Lake of the Moon,' the second novel in the 'Frankenweenie' screenwriter’s kids series, publishes in February 2019.

Arlo Finch is ready for his next adventure.

Screenwriter John August already has a sequel in the works to his well-reviewed kids book Arlo Finch in the Valley of Fire, and now there's a cover for the next installment, Arlo Finch in the Lake of the Moon.

The series, which has been compared to the Percy Jackson and Harry Potter books, centers on twelve-year-old Arlo Finch, who has has returned to his mother’s hometown of Pine Mountain, Colorado and finds it is far from normal. He joins the Blue Patrol Rangers, which he thinks is going be like the Boy Scouts, but it turns out they don’t build fires. They practice magic. The first installment was released in February.

Arlo Finch in the Lake of the Moon picks up the story from Arlo Finch in the Valley of the Fire. Arlo and his two new friends, Indra and Wu, head to Camp Redfeather for two weeks of fun and games — and to investigate the legend of the lake’s monster. Along the way, the trio investigate the mystery of the long-lost Yellow Patrol Rangers.

August, a Colorado native, has written such films as Big Fish, Charlie’s Angels, Corpse Bride, and Frankenweenie. He also hosts the writing podcast Scriptnotes with Craig Mazin.

Arlo Finch in the Lake of the Moon is scheduled for publication from Macmillan Children’s on Feb. 5, 2019.

Take a closer look at the cover: