Rights Available! A Gender-Bending Spin on 18th Century Thief Jack Sheppard

Jordy Rosenberg's 'Confessions of the Fox,' as well as Alia Volz's 'Home Baked' are both ripe for optioning.

Confessions of the Fox (One World, June 26) by Jordy Rosenberg

Agency: UTA

Touted as a big summer debut, the UMass trans professor offers a gender-bending spin on 18th century thief Jack Sheppard and his prostitute girlfriend, told through the story of a trans scholar investigating if Sheppard's just-discovered memoir is real or fake.

Home Baked (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020) by Alia Volz

Agency: Paradigm

Multiple publishers bid on the book subtitled "My Mom, Marijuana and the Stoning of San Francisco." Volz's mother ran the city's famed Sticky Fingers underground pot bakery in the '70s and returned in the '80s to offer the brownies to help AIDS patients.

