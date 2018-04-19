Clinton-Patterson Thriller Nabs Dennis Quaid for Audiobook (Exclusive)

The actor known for his All-American characters in such movies as 'The Right Stuff,' 'The Alamo' and 'Wyatt Earp' will narrate ‘The President is Missing.’

Dennis Quaid, who has carved out a niche playing distinctly American heroes like Gordon Cooper in The Right Stuff, Doc Holliday in Wyatt Earp and Sam Houston in The Alamo, will narrate the audiobook edition of the Bill Clinton-James Patterson thriller The President is Missing. The book, Clinton’s first novel, drops June 4 and is widely expected to be one of the summer’s biggest beach reads.

This is Quaid’s second turn at audiobook narration, following The Right Stuff, which came out earlier in the year. Of note, Quaid actually played Clinton in the 2010 TV movie The Special Relationship.

Little is known about the story beyond a plot tease that reveals the book is set in real time over the course of three days as the president goes missing as America is under threat of an unprecedented enemy attack, possible cyberterrorism and with a traitor in the cabinet.

“As I read each day I felt like I was right along with the characters for all the shocking twists and turns you’ll never guess are coming,” said Quaid in a statement. “Patterson and Clinton have created a truly unique character in their “missing” President, and I was honored to be a part of this thrilling production. The President Is Missing puts the listener inside the White House and inside the mind of a President grappling with extraordinary circumstances.”

To go along with Quaid’s narration, the book features an original score from Emmy-Winning composer Michael Bacon (big brother to Kevin and one half of the Bacon Brothers band) to give the the experience a more cinematic and immersive sound for listeners.

The President is Missing created a huge sensation when it was announced in May 2017 and provoked a lot of interest from Hollywood. Showtime nabbed the rights with a straight-to-series order (and a little help from Les Moonves). No word yet on when the series will debut.

