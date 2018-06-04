First Listen: Dennis Quaid Narrates New Bill Clinton, James Patterson Novel's Audiobook

The book is the first novel by a former commander-in-chief.

The highly anticipated Bill Clinton and James Patterson novel The President is Missing publishes tomorrow with anaudiobook version narrated by Dennis Quaid dropping the same day.

The book, the first novel by a former a United States president, is set in real time over the course of three days as the POTUS goes missing while America is under threat of an unprecedented enemy attack, possible cyberterrorism and with a traitor in the cabinet.

The novel is pitched as combining the insider details only a president would know with Patterson's skill at creating best-selling thrillers.

Clinton and Patterson are rolling out the book in a big way. The pair did an interview with The Today Show Monday that became contentious when the questions turned to Clinton, Monica Lewinsky and the Me Too movement.

Up next, the duo are going on tour together. They appeared at BookCon in New York on Sunday and are doing a Times Talk with Pamela Paul on June 5.

The rights to the novel attracted a lot of attention from A list actors and directors when it was first announced, before landing at Showtime with a series order.

Listen to an exclusive audio excerpt from The President is Missing below.