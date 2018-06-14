Jackie Chan to Release "Candid" Memoir in November

'Never Grow Up' will tell the story of the 'Rush Hour' rise to becoming a global star and also detail his "numerous" near-death experiences on and off camera.

Jackie Chan is ready to share more stories about his amazing life and career. The star of blockbusters such as Rush Hour and Kung Fu Panda has a memoir coming out in November.

Gallery Books told The Associated Press on Thursday that Never Grow Up is a "candid" account of everything from his youth with the China Drama Academy to his "numerous" near-death experiences on and off camera.

The 64-year-old Chan will also write about making movies in Hong Kong and Hollywood and of his imperfections as a family man, according to Gallery, a Simon & Schuster imprint.

Chan's other films include a remake of The Karate Kid and the Police Story series. His previous books include I Am Jackie Chan: My Life in Action, a memoir published in 1998.