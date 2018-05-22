Jennifer Beals-Inspired YA Novel Set for 2019

'The Hive,' a near-future thriller about online bullying and mob violence, started as an idea from the ‘Flashdance’ star.

The Hive, a near-future thriller about mob violence from internet bullying, will be published in 2019 by KCP Loft, the YA imprint of children’s publisher Kids Can Press.

The novel is based on a story proposal from actress Jennifer Beals (Flashdance, The L Word) and producer Tom Jacobson (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off). The book will be written by the husband-and-wife team of Barry Lyga and Morgan Baden. Lyra is the author of multiple YA novels, including the I Hunt Killers story, and Baden is a social media expert who has ghostwritten several YA novels.

The Hive centers on 17-year-old Cassie, who is on the run from a deadly, state-sanctioned mob after being falsely accused of online crimes. Aided by a shadowy underground network, Cassie becomes an unlikely heroine as her search for the truth makes her a threat to the entire unjust system.

Eddie Gamarra of The Gotham Group brokered the original deal on behalf of Jacobson and Beals. Kathleen Anderson of Anderson Literary Management LLC represented Lyga and Baden. KCP Loft has acquired world rights in all languages.