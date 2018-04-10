Rights Available! A Thriller in the Vein of 'Gone Girl'

Preston Norton's 'Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe,' along with E.G. Scott's 'The Last Wife,' are both ripe for optioning.

Neanderthal Opens Door to Universe (Hyperion, June) by Preston Norton

Agency: APA/The Bent Agency

Following the hit adaptation of R.J. Palacio's Wonder, Norton's comic debut centers on 6-foot-5 Cliff "Neanderthal" Hubbard as he is recruited by the cool QB to make their school suck less via a plan he says came from God after a near-death experience.

The Last Wife (Dutton, Spring 2019) by E.G. Scott

Agency: Pouya Shahbazian/New Leaf

This thriller in the Gone Girl vein revolves around pill-popping, two missing women and a philandering couple with unfulfilled dreams of being rich. Newcomer Scott just scored a seven-figure publishing deal for her debut and a follow-up.

