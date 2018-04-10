1:57pm PT by Tatiana Siegel and Andy Lewis
Rights Available! A Thriller in the Vein of 'Gone Girl'
Neanderthal Opens Door to Universe (Hyperion, June) by Preston Norton
Agency: APA/The Bent Agency
Following the hit adaptation of R.J. Palacio's Wonder, Norton's comic debut centers on 6-foot-5 Cliff "Neanderthal" Hubbard as he is recruited by the cool QB to make their school suck less via a plan he says came from God after a near-death experience.
The Last Wife (Dutton, Spring 2019) by E.G. Scott
Agency: Pouya Shahbazian/New Leaf
This thriller in the Gone Girl vein revolves around pill-popping, two missing women and a philandering couple with unfulfilled dreams of being rich. Newcomer Scott just scored a seven-figure publishing deal for her debut and a follow-up.
