1:57pm PT by Tatiana Siegel and Andy Lewis

Rights Available! A Thriller in the Vein of 'Gone Girl'

Preston Norton's 'Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe,' along with E.G. Scott's 'The Last Wife,' are both ripe for optioning.
Courtesy of Hyperion

Neanderthal Opens Door to Universe (Hyperion, June) by Preston Norton
Agency: APA/The Bent Agency

Following the hit adaptation of R.J. Palacio's Wonder, Norton's comic debut centers on 6-foot-5 Cliff "Neanderthal" Hubbard as he is recruited by the cool QB to make their school suck less via a plan he says came from God after a near-death experience.

The Last Wife (Dutton, Spring 2019) by E.G. Scott
Agency: Pouya Shahbazian/New Leaf

This thriller in the Gone Girl vein revolves around pill-popping, two missing women and a philandering couple with unfulfilled dreams of being rich. Newcomer Scott just scored a seven-figure publishing deal for her debut and a follow-up.

