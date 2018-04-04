Rights Available! Brady Bunch Fashion With a Time's Up Vibe

Robert Goolrick's 'The Dying of the Light,' Boston Teran's 'A Child Went Forth,' and Juliet McDaniel's 'Mr. and Mrs. American Pie,' are all ripe for optioning.

The Dying of the Light (HarperCollins, July 3) by Robert Goolrick

Agency: Gotham Group

The author, whose A Reliable Wife spent 53 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and is being developed by Jami Gertz and Michael De Luca, is back with a new novel about a Southern belle who marries for money and eventually pays the price.

A Child Went Forth (High Top Publishing, May 18) by Boston Teran

Agency: Natasha Kern Literary/Donald V. Allen

Teran's other booksin development include The Creed of Violence at Universal with Leonardo DiCaprio to star and Tood Field to direct and God is a Bullet with D.J. Caruso (Disturbia) attached to direct. Here, a boy smuggles money to abolitionists in the 1850s.

Mr. and Mrs. American Pie (Inkshares, Aug. 7) by Juliet McDaniel

Agency: Inkshares

The startup publisher has had success getting material optioned. This 1969-set debut about a newly separated Palm Springs woman who tries to win a housewives contest by faking a new family will continue the run. It's Brady Bunch fashion with a Time's Up vibe.

