Rights Available! Brady Bunch Fashion With a Time's Up Vibe

The Dying of the Light (HarperCollins, July 3) by Robert Goolrick
Agency: Gotham Group
The author, whose A Reliable Wife spent 53 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and is being developed by Jami Gertz and Michael De Luca, is back with a new novel about a Southern belle who marries for money and eventually pays the price.
A Child Went Forth (High Top Publishing, May 18) by Boston Teran
Agency: Natasha Kern Literary/Donald V. Allen
Teran's other booksin development include The Creed of Violence at Universal with Leonardo DiCaprio to star and Tood Field to direct and God is a Bullet with D.J. Caruso (Disturbia) attached to direct. Here, a boy smuggles money to abolitionists in the 1850s.
Mr. and Mrs. American Pie (Inkshares, Aug. 7) by Juliet McDaniel
Agency: Inkshares
The startup publisher has had success getting material optioned. This 1969-set debut about a newly separated Palm Springs woman who tries to win a housewives contest by faking a new family will continue the run. It's Brady Bunch fashion with a Time's Up vibe.
