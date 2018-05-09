Rights Available! Dave Eggers' Supernatural Kids' Story

'The Lifters,' along with Ben Taub's New Yorker article "The Spy Who Came Home," are both ripe for optioning.

The Lifters (Knopf Books for Young Readers, April 24) by Dave Eggers

Agency: Gotham Group

The McSweeney's founder, who has had multiple novels optioned and adapted Where the Wild Things Are, pens a supernatural children's story, illustrated by Aaron Renier, about two young friends trying to solve the mystery of why their town is sinking.

The Spy Who Came Home (The New Yorker, May 7) by Ben Taub

Agency: UTA

Fueled by a belief that protecting Americans starts at home, Patrick Skinner in his mid-40s quit his CIA counterterrorism post abroad to become a cop in his Savannah, Georgia, hometown, applying his training to improve policing and community relations.

