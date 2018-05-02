Rights Available! Jake Tapper's 'The Hellfire Club'

Courtesy of Little Brown and Company

The CNN anchor's 1950s-set political thriller and Garret Weyr's 'The Language of Spells' are both ripe for optioning.

The Hellfire Club (Little Brown and Co., April 24) by Jake Tapper

Agency: UTA

The CNN anchor's first novel, a 1950s-set political thriller about secret societies, communist witch hunts and how politics compromises the most idealistic in Congress, also features real characters (JFK, LBJ, Roy Cohn) and allusions to the Trump era.

The Language of Spells (Chronicle Books, June 26) by Garret Weyr

Agency: WME

The daughter of writer Thomas and lit agent Rhoda (and sister of TV director Tara) tells a story about a girl and her dragon looking for a group of dragons that disappeared during World War II. Think a kinder, gentler (and kid-appropriate) Daenerys Targaryen.

This story first appeared in the May 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.