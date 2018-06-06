Rights Available! 'My Three Sons' for Millennials

Neal Thompson's 'Kickflip Boys,' along with Megan Angelo's 'Followers,' are both ripe for optioning.

Kickflip Boys (Ecco, May 15) by Neal Thompson

Agencies: Rob Weisbach Creative, CAA

In this My Three Sons for millennials memoir praised by Tony Hawk and Michael Chabon, journalist Thompson struggles with his less-is-more style in the age of helicopter parenting while raising two rebellious boys hooked on skateboarding.

Followers (Graydon House, Fall 2019) by Megan Angelo

Agencies: Janklow & Nesbit, CAA

The former Glamour contributor imagines a post-Kardashian world in which celebrities live their entire lives on camera with product placements and instant viewer feedback. With its dark twist, the debut is pitched as Black Mirror meets Station Eleven.

