Rights Available! New Stories in the Vein of 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Courtesy of Henry Holt and Co.

Lillian Li's 'Number One Chinese Restaurant' as well as Michele Campbell's 'She Was the Quiet One' are both ripe for optioning.

Number One Chinese Restaurant (Henry Holt, June 19) by Lillian Li

Agency: CAA

This comic debut set in a beloved D.C.-area restaurant features sparring brothers, illicit lovers and scheming staff — echoing other broad-appeal Asian-American stories that have recently caught Hollywood’s eye (Crazy Rich Asians, The Wangs vs. the World).

She Was the Quiet One (St. Martin's Press, July 18) by Michele Campbell

Agency: ICM Partners

Elite New England boarding school. Check. Wild rich kids. Check. Hazing. Of course. Campbell’s follow-up novel to It’s Always the Husband offers a twisty teen-led plotline that’s a throwback to Cruel Intentions and Wild Things.

