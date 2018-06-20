10:00am PT by Tatiana Siegel and Andy Lewis
Rights Available! New Stories in the Vein of 'Crazy Rich Asians'
Number One Chinese Restaurant (Henry Holt, June 19) by Lillian Li
Agency: CAA
This comic debut set in a beloved D.C.-area restaurant features sparring brothers, illicit lovers and scheming staff — echoing other broad-appeal Asian-American stories that have recently caught Hollywood’s eye (Crazy Rich Asians, The Wangs vs. the World).
She Was the Quiet One (St. Martin's Press, July 18) by Michele Campbell
Agency: ICM Partners
Elite New England boarding school. Check. Wild rich kids. Check. Hazing. Of course. Campbell’s follow-up novel to It’s Always the Husband offers a twisty teen-led plotline that’s a throwback to Cruel Intentions and Wild Things.
