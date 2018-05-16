Rights Available! Ronan Farrow's 'Catch and Kill'

The Pulitzer winner's "deeply personal story" of reporting on sexual abuse, along with Karl Taro Greenfeld's 'True,' are both ripe for optioning.

TRUE (Little A, June 1) by Karl Taro Greenfeld

Agency: Aevitas Creative

The Ray Donovan scribe, journalist and author of an acclaimed memoir about his autistic brother pens a coming-of-age novel about the best teen soccer player of her generation competing for a spot on the U.S. national team while her family crumbles.

Catch and Kill (Little, Brown and Co., TBD) by Ronan Farrow

Agency: WME

The book is pitched as his "deeply personal" take on reporting on sexual abuse for NBC News and The New Yorker. Pulitzer co-winners Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's upcoming Harvey Weinstein exposé was sold to Annapurna and Plan B.

This story first appeared in the May 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.