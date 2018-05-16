10:00am PT by Andy Lewis, Tatiana Siegel
Rights Available! Ronan Farrow's 'Catch and Kill'
TRUE (Little A, June 1) by Karl Taro Greenfeld
Agency: Aevitas Creative
The Ray Donovan scribe, journalist and author of an acclaimed memoir about his autistic brother pens a coming-of-age novel about the best teen soccer player of her generation competing for a spot on the U.S. national team while her family crumbles.
Catch and Kill (Little, Brown and Co., TBD) by Ronan Farrow
Agency: WME
The book is pitched as his "deeply personal" take on reporting on sexual abuse for NBC News and The New Yorker. Pulitzer co-winners Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's upcoming Harvey Weinstein exposé was sold to Annapurna and Plan B.
Andy Lewisbooks@thr.com andyblewis
Tatiana Siegeltatiana.siegel@thr.com @tatianasiegel27