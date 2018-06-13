Rights Available! 'West Wing' Meets 'A Thousand Days'

Ben Rhodes' 'The World As It Is,' as well as Simon Baatz's 'The Girl on the Velvet Swing' are both ripe for optioning.

The World As It Is (Random House, June 5) by Ben Rhodes

Agency: Anonymous Content

As Trump undermines the Western alliance, this West Wing-meets-Schlesinger's A Thousand Days inspirational coming-of-age memoir details how Rhodes went from aspiring novelist to Obama's foreign policy alter ego in his early 30s.

The Girl on the Velvet Swing (Mulholland Books, Jan. 16) by Simon Baatz

Agency: Paradigm

The Edgar finalist recounts in novelistic detail the 1906 killing of architect Stanford White by playboy millionaire Harry Thaw because White had raped his wife when she was a teen — the century's first high-profile murder, with Thaw as sympathetic hero.

This story first appeared in the June 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.