Trevor Noah, 'Daily Show' Plan Donald Trump Tweet Book

Publishing July 31, it is based on the exhibition the show curated of the president's social media missives.

Following on its celebrated interactive library of Donald Trump tweets, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is creating a print version, The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library.

The book will be in the form of an exhibition catalog akin to the original project, which was a 4,000-square-foot exhibit of Trump tweets in midtown Manhattan. It has since traveled to Chicago and is headed to San Francisco in June. The book will include an introduction from Noah, a forward from Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meecham and a spot to add your own future tweets. (“Because [Trump] is making new Twitter history every day.”)

According to a statement form the publisher, chapters in the book include:

"•The Masterpieces: In-depth critical appreciations of history's most important Trump tweets, from "Very Stable Genius" to "Covfefe" to "Trump Tower Taco Bowl/I Love Hispanics!"

•The Greatest Battles: @realDonaldTrump's brutal Twitter campaigns against fellow Republicans, Diet Coke, women generally, and Kristen Stewart specifically.

•Sad! A Retrospective: A compendium of the many people, events, and twists of fate that apparently made Donald Trump feel this human emotion.

•Trumpstradamus: DJT's amazing 140-character predictions for the future.

•The Hall of Nicknames: The greatest of Trump's monikers, from "Lyin' Ted" to "Low I.Q. Crazy Mika," accompanied by original caricature artwork.

•Trump vs. Trump: You're going to want to sit for this one. Donald Trump has sometimes been known to contradict himself.”

The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library publishes July 31 from Penguin Random House imprint Spiegel & Grau.

See the cover below.