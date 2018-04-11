YouTube Star Paige McKenzie and Author Nancy Ohlin Team For YA Supernatural Series (Exclusive)

Coming in fall 2019, 'B*witch' is about rival covens of teen witches who team up to solve the death of a classmate.

YouTuber Paige McKenzie and author Nancy Ohlin are teaming up for B*witch, a YA series to be published in fall 2019 by Disney Book Group imprint Freeform Books. A sequel will publish in fall 2020.

Pitched as a mix of The Secret Circle, Mean Girls and The Clique, B*witch is about two rival covens of teen witches – one good, one bad – who must team up to solve the mysterious death of a classmate, all while navigating the normal travails of high school (with a dose of the supernatural).

McKenzie is known for her YouTube series The Haunting of Sunshine Girl, a supernatural horror tale about a girl who documents paranormal activity going on around her to prove it is real. The series boasts more than 500,000 subscribers and over 300 million total views. McKenzie also spun it into a trilogy of books that has sold more than 200,000 copies in the United States and been published in more than a half dozen other countries.

Co-writer Ohlin has written, collaborated or ghostwritten more than 100 books, including the third book in the Sunshine Girl trilogy, the Shai and Emmie series with Quvenzhané Wallis and Dance Moms star Chloe Lukasiak’s memoir.

McKenzie and Ohlin are both represented by CAA, which negotiated North American rights for the series. Kieran Viola acquired the series for Freeform.