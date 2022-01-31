‘1883’ Actor Eric Nelsen Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and producer Eric Nelsen, who was most recently seen in a key role in Yellowstone prequel, 1883, has signed with APA for representation in all areas.

Nelsen is a four-time Emmy Award winner for his acting and producing work on the Amazon daytime drama, The Bay, accolades that also gave him, at the age of 23, the distinction of becoming the youngest producer in history to win an Emmy.

He gained prominence thanks to his work on Hulu’s revival of All My Children and also appeared in movies such as A Walk Among the Tombstones, with Liam Neeson, and Nightmare Cinema, opposite Mickey Rourke. He also recurred on Showtime’s The Affair.

It’s his last year of work that earned him heat. He earned a Tony Award in the fall as a producer on Matthew Lopez’s acclaimed drama, The Inheritance, and had a scene-stealing streak on 1883.

Nelsen continues to be represented by The Boothe Group and Goodman, Genow.

APA has been making splashy name signings of actors who are looking to re-energize their careers, but Nelsen’s boarding shows that the agency hasn’t stopped hunting for new and rising talent.