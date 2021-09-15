2021 NAB Show Canceled, Citing “Insurmountable Challenges” From the Pandemic

The 2021 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show has been canceled.

The trade show, which had been scheduled to be held Oct. 9-13 in Las Vegas, will not be moving forward, with the trade group saying in a statement Wednesday that “unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community.”

“As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB Show or our co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, in person,” the statement continued.

The 2020 edition of the show went virtual due to the pandemic, with the NAB planning for a lighter in-person show for October. However, a number of major participants, including Sony and Canon, pulled out in recent weeks.

The trade show is the latest staple of the media and entertainment calendar to reevaluate its plans in the wake of the delta variant of COVID-19. Vaccination requirements and rapid testing have become commonplace for live events, and while the NAB Show had previously told attendees that proof of vaccination would be required to attend, the precautions weren’t enough to keep the show going, with business travel once again slowing down.

The show is one of the biggest on the calendar for broadcasters and technology providers, with some 90,000 attendees at its last in-person confab in 2019.

The 2022 show remains scheduled to be held in Las Vegas in April.