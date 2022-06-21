Gotham Week to Make In-Person Return This Fall (Exclusive)

The 2022 edition of The Gotham Film & Media Institute’s Gotham Week is set to take place in person for the first time since 2019 from Sept. 17-23 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The move is the latest effort to return events to their pre-pandemic structures, but reflective of this new normal, there will still be some virtual programming and events.

The flagship program from The Gotham, formerly known as IFP, consists of a project market, conference and partner expo.

The project market is the United States’ oldest and largest curated marketplace for film, TV and audio storytellers. The marketplace will feature in-person meetings from Monday, Sept. 19-Wednesday, Sept. 21 and virtual meetings on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23.

The conference will feature workshops, panels, screenings and networking opportunities involving creators, mentors and industry leaders.

This year’s Gotham Week will also feature the inaugural edition of the partner Expo, featuring representatives from The Gotham’s Expanding Communities, Owning It and Gotham EDU programs.

“For over 40 years, Gotham Week has provided new opportunities for emerging filmmakers, TV and audio creators to find their people, meet with industry leaders, and connect with a wide range of organizations in the entertainment ecosystem, while also providing an opportunity to come together to celebrate this resilient and powerful creative community,” The Gotham executive director Jeffrey Sharp said in a statement.

Gotham deputy director Kia Brooks added, “After two years apart, we are looking forward to reuniting in person this year at our new location at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.”