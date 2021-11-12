6 Hollywood Business Managers to Watch

BRETT ANDERSON

Savitsky Satin Bacon & Bucci

A partner at one of Hollywood’s most respected firms, Anderson’s clients include Emmy-winning showrunners, Oscar-nominated writers and top digital creators. He says limiting financial exposure through insurance is vital: “Take a hard pass on the heated rear-seat upgrade in your new SUV and use the money you’re saving on an EPLI policy.”

ISAAC GORDON

Gordon & Associates

A former pro basketball player (he played in the EU while earning an international MBA from Griffith College in Dublin), second-generation business manager and CPA, Gordon works with athletes, writers and talent. He often tells clients that “money is much more about their mental relationship with finances than it is a math solution.”

JORDAN JOSEPHS

Singer|Lewak

Josephs tells his clients — who include touring musicians, recording artists, digital talent, athletes, and execs in film and music — to treat him like their “personal CFO.” He says, “Ideally, we help clients grow to the point where they have enough passive income from evergreen business outside their core competency to pay the monthly bills.”

JOSHUA KLEIN

TKG Business Management

In January, after more than a decade the business, Klein launched a full-service firm, where he reps clients across music, sports and the digital space (Normani and Prince Amukamara, among them). He’s not a “yes guy,” but instead of just saying no, he’ll explain the “pros and cons of each situation and empower them to make educated decisions.”

KRISTIN LEE

KLBM

After starting out at industry stalwarts, Lee in 2014 opened her own shop. She works with award-winning artists and producers as well as Hollywood types and isn’t afraid of tough love. “I love working with clients that have lofty goals,” she says. “There’s an art to keeping them focused and grounded if they want to achieve those dreams.”

PAUL TA

Level Four Business Management

Ta works with A-list clients across TV, film, music and digital at a firm known for its stellar roster (see: Will Ferrell and Quentin Tarantino). He says he’s calm but with a “get it done” attitude and emphasizes to clients the “need for diversification, budgeting, understanding their cash flow and setting realistic short- and long-term goals.”

This story first appeared in the Nov. 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.