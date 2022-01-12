A3 Artists Agency Unveils Four Key Promotions (Exclusive)

A3 Artists Agency has promoted Ashley Partington to partner, and Sophie Bressler, Melissa DeMarco and Jen Hyde become senior agents as four key promotions were unveiled on Wednesday.

Partington rejoined A3 Artists in 2020 after working for the agency from 2013 to 2018. In between, Partington was vp of LA Talent Agency, which included being head of the commercial department.

Partington heads up the brand partnerships and commercials endorsement division at the Hollywood talent agency.

Bressler and De Marco work in the alternative programming, digital media, licensing and branding division, while Hyde works in the brand partnerships and commercials endorsement division.

“Ashley, Sophie, Melissa, and Jen have championed the agency’s 360-approach and work with teams across all divisions. Their commitment to the success our clients is evident in their leadership and cross-departmental collaboration,” A3 Artists Agency CEO Robert Attermann said in a statement.

Since joining the agency in 2018, Bressler has focused on combining unscripted and digital content, using her experience across unscripted television series development.

DeMarco joined A3 Artists Agency in 2017 and brought expertise from working in marquee talent agencies and a leading digital management company, while Hyde boarded the agency in 2018 and has since developed and turned acting talent into recognizable faces of top consumer brands.

After Attermann, Brian Cho and Adam Bold acquired Abrams Artists Agency from founder Harry Abrams, the new owners rebranded the company as A3 Artists Agency in 2020.