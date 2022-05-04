Abraham Popoola Signs With APA (Exclusive)

British actor Abraham Popoola has signed with APA.

Popoola currently stars in the Channel Four dramatic comedy crime series The Curse, and will next be seen as a series regular in Amazon Prime Video’s dramatic thriller The Rig and in the Disney+ comedy Extraordinary.

His TV credits include Starstruck, The Great, A Christmas Carol, Breeders and Les Miserables. Popoola’s feature film credits include Marvel’s Morbius for Sony, Disney’s Cruella and Jingle Jangle for Netflix.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in 2016, Popoola’s theater credits include several productions at William Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London, where he starred in Boudica and as the titular character in Othello in 2017.

For that Shakespearan role, he earned the ‘Best Actor In A Play’ award by The Stage. His other stage play credits include The Crossing Plays, Julius Caesar and The Secret Theatre.

Popoola is also represented by Independent Talent Group and Grandview.