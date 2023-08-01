Abu Dhabi to Build Major Studio Complex With 11 Soundstages

The United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi has unveiled plans to build a major studio complex.

Announced by state-owned media hub twofour54, the project — entitled twofour54 studios and due for completion in 2025 — it set to span 400,000 square meters and will include 11 soundstages, a 3,000 square-meter exterior water tank and six standing sets, alongside 7000 square-meters of office space and other production facilities.

Abu Dhabi has already become a much-used backdrop for major Hollywood and Bollywood productions, with Dune, Star Wars and Fast and Furious all using it as an exterior location. More recently, major scenes from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 were shot in the Emirate. The building of soundstages, however, would suggest there are hopes it can now become major destination for international projects beyond it on-location shoots.

The move also comes just as Abu Dhabi’s neighboring Saudi Arabia has begun to emerge as a major global location, backed by the Kingdom’s deep pockets that have been investing heavily in both facilities and marketing. Studios are currently being built in the Saudi historical region of AlUla, where Gerard Butler’s recent actioner Kandahar filmed, and Neom, which provided the backdrop for much of the upcoming Antony Mackie-starring Desert Warrior, thought to be the most expensive ever shot in the country. Coincidentally, Wayne Borg, currently director for Media, Entertainment, Culture and Fashion Industries at Neom and spearheading its drive as a production hub, was previously chief commercial officer at twofour54.

“twofour54 has facilitated thousands of productions over the last 15 years, establishing a compelling track record and building a deep expertise of the global film industry’s demands,” said Mark Whitehead, CEO of twofour54. “Leveraging this invaluable experience, twofour54 identified an opportunity in the MENA region – the demand for an integrated, future-ready production destination. We remain steadfast in our mission to foster creativity, nurture talent and provide a world-class platform where visionaries can bring their cinematic dreams to life.”