Film Academy Foundation Workers Launch Unionization Effort

Workers at the Academy Foundation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 501(c)(3) arm dedicated to safeguarding film history and education initiatives, have launched an attempt to form a union.

The worker group, calling themselves the Academy Foundation Workers Union, is seeking to be represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 36, the same subsidiary backing the recently certified union at the Academy Museum. The group requested voluntary recognition from management in an email on Thursday and is seeking to include 100 workers — including those who work as archivists, film preservationists, librarians, curators, among other roles — in a bargaining unit.

“The Academy Foundation’s collections and programs are only made accessible by way of its dedicated and highly skilled staff. Our union will allow us to better support each other, and our colleagues throughout the field, to set new and greater standards for improved transparency, diversity and inclusion, and equitable pay in the workplace,” Academy Foundation film traffic specialist Adam Foster said in a statement.

With the union, workers are seeking to address wage, benefits and working conditions issues and to have a greater say in the workplace, according to AFSCME. Senior film archivist Sean P. Kilcoyne adds in a statement that the group is also looking to implement “greater environmental sustainability and a more substantial commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, amongst other concerns.” Kilcoyne adds, “In doing so, we also look beyond our individual circumstances to affirm workers everywhere – to raise standards for workers in the creative industries.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for comment.

AFSCME Council 36 claims the unionizing Academy Foundation workers have a “strong majority” among their cohort in favor of the union and are prepared to show proof of it. In July, leadership at the Academy Museum voluntarily recognized a union including about 160 staffers at the institution after 69 percent of the group pledged support for the union and the group filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board.

The union’s Council 36, which represents a broad spectrum of workers in public service and nonprofit organizations, is backing the unionization effort as part of its Cultural Workers United movement, which seeks to organize workers at museums, libraries and zoos. In the L.A. area, AFSCME has helped unionize workers at downtown’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) and the Los Angeles Public Library.