Actors’ Equity and Broadway League Reach Tentative Agreement Over New Touring Contract

Actors’ Equity has reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League over a new touring contract.
The deal comes after the union, which represents more than 51,000 stage managers and actors, had announced a strike threat against the Broadway League, which represents industry producers, presenters and general managers, on April 3, at which time a resolution seemed far off. The two parties had been negotiating since mid-January to create a new touring contract.
The new three-year contract is still subject to ratification by Equity members. This agreement supersedes and combines the previous touring production contracts, which cover bigger-budget shows, as well as short-engagement touring agreements, which cover shows with lower weekly sales guarantees.
Equity’s priorities for the touring contract included increasing members’ per diem rates to cover the rising cost of food and housing on the road, wage increases and greater coverage for actors and stage managers on tour, whenever a member is sick, injured or otherwise unable to go on.
April 11 and April 12 were the last two scheduled days of bargaining between the two parties. Ahead of the final bargaining days, Actors’ Equity had been ramping up its campaigning by having Equity members on tour pass out informational leaflets about the negotiations to audience members.
As of April 3, 89 percent of members on tour had signed a strike pledge. Equity’s national council voted to authorize a strike several weeks ago.
