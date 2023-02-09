Actors’ Equity Permanently Opens Membership to Any Professional Actor or Stage Manager

Any professional actor or stage manager is eligible to join the Actors’ Equity Association for the foreseeable future.

The union announced Wednesday that it is making permanent its Open Access policy, which was first introduced in July 2021. The policy opens up membership in the union to any actor or stage manager who can demonstrate proof of work and payment through methods such as a Playbill and a paystub, or a website link and a tax document. The policy had been set to expire in May 2023.

Before the policy was introduced, members either had to be hired for an Equity production, thereby gaining union membership, be a member of a sibling union or take part in the Equity Membership Candidate Program, in which actors and stage managers could gain points toward full membership by working on eligible productions.

The union has positioned this as part of a diversity and inclusion effort, and notes that about 38 percent of members who have joined through Open Access so far have self-identified as persons of color. But it has also brought in an influx of new members — and membership dues — as the union recovers from the pandemic and the year-and-a-half closure of all Broadway theaters. Open Access members pay the same rate as other members, which amounts to $176 in dues annually, as well as 2.5 percent of gross earnings under an Equity contracts in working dues (taken out in weekly payroll deductions).

Between July 2021 and October 2022, 2,857 members joined or rejoined Equity, with 1,821 of those members, or 64 percent, coming from the Open Access program, according to the union. A spokesperson for Equity notes that there were a rush of new members when the program first opened, and outside of the first three months, an average of about 54 percent of members came from the Open Access programs.

“Open Access is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do,” said Actors’ Equity Association President Kate Shindle. “Of course, strength in numbers is a cornerstone principle for any union. But this was never a simple numbers game. Every worker who wants a union deserves a union. Open Access is about providing a pathway to Equity membership that doesn’t depend on our employers, or on our industry’s hiring practices. In the 18 months since we launched, we’ve seen a significant increase in the diversity of our new members. Joining a union is a deeply personal decision, and I’m proud that Open Access has moved that decision into the hands of actors and stage managers themselves.”

As part of making this change permanent, Actors’ Equity will be be sunsetting the Equity Membership Candidate Program. Starting May 8, 2023, the union will stop admitting new members to the program. Current candidates will still have access to Equity auditions for three years, until May 8, 2026, at which time the audition access will end.