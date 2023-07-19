SAG-AFTRA Strike: Which Movies and TV Shows Are Still in Production

Not every TV and film production will stop amid dual strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America. A host of projects stopped work after writers went on strike against media companies for better pay, streaming data transparency and protections against artificial intelligence (among other issues), and many more have paused since actors walked out on July 14.

There are exceptions, however. SAG-AFTRA’s strike rules allow for work on productions covered under different agreements, and the union can grant waivers or sign interim agreements with independent productions. Below is a list of TV shows and films that fall under those designations; this story will be updated as more productions earn waivers.

Interim Agreements

As of July 18, SAG-AFTRA had reached interim agreements with 39 independent productions, including movies from A24 (Death of a Unicorn, starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and Mother Mary with Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel) — which is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — and the Mel Gibson-directed, Mark Wahlberg-led Flight Risk. The Chosen, a crowdfunded TV series about the life of Jesus, also reached an agreement to finish filming on its fourth season. The full list of titles is below.

Aguadilla

Anniversary

Armadilla

Beneath the Grass

Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction

Beyond the Walls

Bob Trevino Likes It

Bride Hard

The Cafone

The Chosen

Death of a Unicorn

A Desert

Don’t Move

Dream Devil

Dust Bunny

Exhibiting Forgiveness

F-Plus

Flight Risk

Ganymede

The Greatest Ever

Ick

Isaac

Just Breathe

King Ivory

Mother Mary

Mother, May I?

Mourning Rock

Osiris

Paradise and Lunch

Queen of the Ring

The Ritual

Rivals of Azmiah King

Sell Out

The Short Game

Sight Unseen

Sod and Stubble

The Sound

The Killer’s Game

The Tower

Transamazonia

Untitled Rebuilding Project

The Watchers

Week End Escape Project

Weekend Escape

The Yellow Tie

Network Code Productions

SAG-AFTRA’s National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting, aka the Network Code, covers daytime dramas, variety shows, game shows and other unscripted projects. The current contract for Network Code shows is in effect through June 2024; below are shows The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed will remain in production.

America’s Got Talent (live episodes beginning Aug. 22)

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Jeopardy! and Celebrity Jeopardy!*

Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

*Both the syndicated Jeopardy! and ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! are written by WGA members. Sources tell THR that writing on season two of Celebrity Jeopardy! was completed before writers went on strike in May, while the syndicated show will draw on material from its past four decades to begin the 2023-24 season.