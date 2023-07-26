Summer of the Strike: Disruption, Confusion, Acrimony

On July 13, when the actors union SAG-AFTRA called a strike against Hollywood studios and streamers, joining the Writers Guild of America, which had by then been picketing for two months, it was not (as many in media reported) unprecedented. In fact, 60 years ago, the industry was wracked by a similar double strike. Back then, tempers simmered. Today, they run increasingly hot as the impacts of a dual walkout are felt in every corner of the industry.

In studio board rooms, where production cash is being hoarded, the realities of a star-less season are settling in — not to mention the fears that there may soon not even be enough content to keep the pipelines flowing. (The stress of the moment seems to be getting the better of even the most practiced executives, with Disney CEO Bob Iger — once reputationally Teflon — having possibly his worst PR week ever.)

Meanwhile, downstream in the entertainment ecosystem, publicists and influencers — running out of clients to boost and red carpets to roam — are facing a financial (and for some existential) cliff. Even the restaurants where Hollywood’s various factions formerly broke bread are bracing for a very lean summer.

This week, The Hollywood Reporter digs into the escalating anxieties of a moment in Hollywood that may not be technically unprecedented, but sure feels like it on the ground.

