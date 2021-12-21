ACTRA Ratifies New Three-Year Contract With North American Producers

The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists, representing local actors, has ratified a new Independent Production Agreement to maintain labor peace on Hollywood film and TV sets north of the border.

American producers who shoot in Canada become signatories to the IPA agreement. The new contract, to kick off Jan. 1, 2022, includes an annual fee increase of 3 percent in each of the three years of the agreement.

ACTRA negotiated the new IPA deal with the Canadian Media Producers Association, which represents local producers and negotiated on behalf of American producers shooting in Canada, and the Association québécoise de la production médiatique, which represents French language content producers in Quebec.

Top Hollywood studio executives are consulted before a final settlement is agreed on by both sides on a new IPA deal. The latest 2022-2024 IPA contract also includes measures for scenes involving nudity, new language for rules around auditions and additional temporary COVID-19 provisions around compensation for actors undergoing testing.

“I wish to thank our members for their support and for ratifying the new agreement. We negotiated a forward-thinking agreement that is one of the best performer contracts in North America. The important gains we made in certain fundamental areas will positively impact the working lives of our members,” Marie Kelly, ACTRA lead negotiator and national executive director, said in a statement.

ACTRA and Canadian producers in recent bargaining rounds for the IPA agreement have sought quick deals to send a message of stability to the major studios and streamers in Los Angeles that increasingly shoot originals in Canada.

The IPA does not cover unionized film and TV shoots in British Columbia where a separate Master Production Agreement has jurisdiction.