Adobe to Acquire Frame.io in Deal Valued at $1.28B

Underscoring Hollywood’s rapid adoption of cloud-based production and post since the start of the pandemic, Adobe today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Frame.io — maker of the Frame.io cloud-based video collaboration platform used in Hollywood — in a deal valued at $1.275 billion.

With the acquisition, Adobe aims to expand the potential of the cloud in video specific workflows, which will involve more closely integrating the tools in Frame.io’s platform — which includes remote production, post, review and approval capabilities— with Adobe’s cloud-based software tools including Premiere Pro and After Effects.

The primarily cash deal is expected to close by the end of Adobe’s fourth quarter, which is Dec. 3. Upon close, Frame.io co-founder and CEO Emery Wells, co-founder John Traver, senior vp of innovation Michael Cioni and the Frame.io team would join Adobe. Wells will continue to lead the Frame.io team, reporting to Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vp of Adobe Creative Cloud.

The company states that Frame.io now reaches one million users across media and entertainment companies, agencies, and related users. Earlier this year, Frame.io introduced Camera to Cloud (C2C), a system being developed to allow filmmakers to upload and stream images from on-set cameras to the cloud, making that footage quickly accessible to members of the production team including for dailies review, postproduction and VFX.

Wells tells THR that with the acquisition, Frame.io will support Adobe software as well as a collection of third-party production and post software tools that currently includes Blackmagic Design’s Resolve and Apple’s Final Cut Pro.

“We’ve entered a new era of connected creativity that is deeply collaborative, and we imagine a world where everyone can participate in the creative process,” said Belsky. “With this acquisition, we’re welcoming an incredible customer-oriented team and adding Frame.io’s cloud-native workflow capabilities to make the creative process more collaborative, productive, and efficient to further unleash creativity for all.”