Adsmovil Plans Spanish-Language, Ad-Supported Streaming Platform

Hispanic mobile ads network Adsmovil is getting into the advertising video-on-demand market.

The mobile advertising is set to launch Nuestra.TV, a free, bilingual advertising-based video on-demand service aimed at Hispanic audiences and set to compete against TelevisaUnivision’s PrendeTV, Telemundo in the U.S. and other Spanish-language digital TV competition.

Nuestra.TV, based in Miami, will debut in the second half of 2022 with over 40 FAST channels, including Narcos Movies and Casa Comedy, and around 15,000 hours of premium VOD content. Besides English and Spanish-language content aimed at bilingual viewers in the U.S., Latin America and Spain, Nuestra.TV will also offer the Level UP games network, podcasts, user-generated content, live news and sports, including 360 Sports TV and BeIN Sports, to users.

“With Nuestra.TV, we are uniquely positioned to provide Hispanic cord cutters with a platform that is inclusive and authentic, and informed by content that is culturally and linguistically relevant, informative, and engaging,” Alberto Pardo, president and CEO of Nuestra.TV, said in a statement.

The new streamer will leverage Adsmovil expertise in Hispanic consumer and media consumption in the fast-growing AVOD space. And Adsmovil will court U.S. Latinos, especially bilingual viewers bouncing between the Spanish and English-language TV spaces, as they pivot to streaming platforms.

The Hispanic TV market saw competition accelerate when Univision and the Mexican TV giant Televisa merged to create TelevisaUnivision in January. That deal brings together Televisa’s media content and production assets with Univision’s assets with an eye to launching a global streaming service later this year.