A+E Networks Group Chief Paul Buccieri Joins Elton John AIDS Foundation Board

Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of the A+E Networks Group, has joined the Elton John AIDS Foundation board of directors.

Buccieri leads the multiplatform global entertainment business that encompasses A&E, Lifetime, The History Channel, A+E Networks International, A+E Studios, Six West Media and Category 6 Media.

“Raising awareness of the ongoing global AIDS epidemic, and the means to protect yourself, as well as the barriers to ending the disease are absolutely critical to our work at the Elton John AIDS Foundation,” said David Furnish, chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “Paul’s deep experience and understanding of messaging and the global media ecosystem at the highest level is a tremendous asset to our board. Elton and my fellow board members are delighted he has joined us at such a critical time for the foundation. We deeply value both his professional expertise and longtime understanding of, and compassion for, those who are vulnerable and in need of support.”

Added Buccieri: “I have long admired Elton’s unparalleled dedication to equality and human dignity, and I am honored to join Elton, David, Anne and the entire board of the Elton John AIDS Foundation to help further their life-saving work. The foundation has an unwavering commitment to ending the AIDS epidemic and supporting communities in need, and I look forward to contributing to their vital mission.”

A+E Networks’ content reaches more than 338 million households in 41 languages across 200-plus territories. Buccieri oversees all aspects of the company, including programming, ad sales, distribution, marketing, the People Team, communications and global content sales.

Buccieri also serves as a board member for the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and holds committee and board positions with NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, the Lincoln Center Leadership Committee, The Paley Center for Media, The Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet school, the NAACP Entertainment Industry Board, Propagate Content and the Hollywood Radio & Television Society.