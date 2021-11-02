Dekanalog Strikes Home Video Deal With OCN Distribution (Exclusive)

Dekanalog, the New York-based speciality distributor, has signed a home video partnership with OCN Distribution that will see Dekanalog exclusively release OCN theatrical titles on Blu-ray disc in the United States.

The first film under the deal will be Quentin Dupieux’s French absurdist comedy Keep an Eye Out (Au Poste!), which was Dekanalog’s debut theatrical release in March 2021. Benoît Poelvoorde (Man Bites Dog) stars alongside Grégoire Ludig (Mandibles) in the crime comedy about Fugain (Ludig), an ordinary guy who discovers a dead body outside his apartment building and becomes the only subject in the murder investigation. Police commissaire Buran (Poelvoorde) leaves Fugain alone with a one-eyed rookie cop with bizarre speech patterns and only a few minutes to live.

Keep an Eye Out will go out on Blu-ray disc in the U.S. on Nov. 30.

“When we launched Dekanalog in early 2021 our focus was theatrical…but releasing physical discs was always part of our plan,” said Dekanalog co-founder Elijah Drenner. “OCN is the perfect partnership for our slate.”

OCN also releases home video titles for The American Genre Film Archive, Utopia, Altered Innocence, Fun City Editions and other labels.

“Over the past year, Dekanalog has amassed a library of interesting entries in global cinema, across a swath of genres, that have screened in theaters and virtually at home and we can’t wait to make these films available on physical media for everyone to enjoy as much as we do,” said OCN executive Justin LaLiberty. “This is only the beginning for Dekanalog. We are so excited to see what’s next and to share our passion and dedication to the physical media experience with the company and their fans.”

Drenner said Dekanalog goal, in 2022, was to add exclusive international and English-language releases on Blu-ray and UHD while maintaining a regular theatrical schedule.

“I’ve been producing this type of content for over fifteen years, so, needless to say, I’m an adamant believer in physical media and I know I’m not the only one,” said Drenner. “Each Dekanalog release is a movie that I want to have on my shelf.”