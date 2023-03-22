AFM to Change Venues Following Closure of Loews Hotel

The American Film Market has a new home.

The Loews, the iconic Pacific-facing hotel in Santa Monica that since 1991 has provided shelter for thousands of film buyers and sales execs (and a whole lot of insane movie posters, many involving sharks), has now closed for major renovations. While the site is due to reopen later this year, it’s being rebranded Regent Santa Monica Beach, having become a new addition of the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

As such, organizers of AFM — The Independent Film & Television Alliance — have found new lodgings for their annual deal-making get-together in the Le Meridien Delfina at 530 Pico Blvd. While the hotel doesn’t quite match the beach-side location of the Loews (it’s roughly a 10 minute walk away), it is considerably more modern, having opened in 2013 (the Loews first opened in 1989).

“Though that 30-year era has ended, we are delighted that our new location means you will be returning to the same sunny beachside city for AFM 2023, to familiar places and faces, and that you will be part of this exciting new chapter for the market,” the IFTA said in a statement. “This move to Le Méridien just down the street will provide a new look for the AFM and a dynamic and innovative backdrop for you and your company to unite with the global film industry, showcase and discover the latest projects and offerings, connect with partners, and engage in conversations about marketplace insights and trends.”

The 2023 AFM is due to take place Oct. 31- Nov. 5.