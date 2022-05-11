ICM Agent Christina Bazdekis Exits to Join UTA (Exclusive)

Longtime representative Christina Bazdekis has joined UTA as an agent in the motion picture division.

Bazdekis is making the move from ICM Partners, which acted as her home base since November 2012. Her boarding rival UTA comes at a time when ICM is facing agents jumping ship as the company’s acquisition by CAA drags on into nine months.

It is still being determined which clients are making the shift with her, but she has worked filmmakers and talent such as Tomas Alfredson (Tinker Tailer Soldier Spy), Desus Nice (Desus & Mero), Tayarisha Poe (Selah and the Spades), Sean Ellis (Metro Manila), Liz Garbus (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark), John Turturro (The Batman, Severance), Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round). Filmmakers Alice Winocour and Agnieszka Smoczyńska have movies premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Bazdekis for a long time worked closely with Bart Walker, her colleague at ICM with whom she also worked previously at Cinetic Media. Sources say he is not joining her at this time.

Bazdekis, who worked at ICM from 1996 to 2004 followed did a stint at CAA before joining Cinetic, will continue to be based in New York and will report to UTA’s co-heads of motion picture literary, Jason Burns and Julien Thuan.

“Christina is incredibly well-respected and a driving force,” said Thuan in a statement. “She has championed artists throughout her career and is responsible for guiding their ambitions in creative storytelling. We look forward to bringing her passion and commitment to advancing film here at UTA.”

Stated Bazdekis: “As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, UTA has proven to be an innovative leader in representation, devoted to fostering the most unique and compelling voices working today. I am excited to join the dynamic team at UTA, bringing my experience and expanding upon an incredible roster of clients.”